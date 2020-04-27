New details are emerging about the fatal stabbing at a home in Webster Groves over the weekend.
The call to police about a domestic violence in progress in the 800 block of Newport Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, came from within the victim’s residence, according to Webster Groves Police Capt. Stephen Spear. He said he could not disclose who made the call due to the ongoing investigation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim — a man in his late 40’s — had sustained multiple stab wounds and was already deceased, according to Webster Groves police.
The suspect, 21-year-old Ryne A. Dobson of Webster Groves, was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with felonies for second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His bond has been set at $1 million.
Though the relationship between the suspect and the victim — or what may have led to the stabbing — is not yet clear, family members have told some media outlets that the victim was Dobson’s stepfather. Court documents filed with the charges identify the victim as 49-year-old Kevin Nentwig.
St. Louis County tax records list Kevin Nentwig and Colleen Nentwig as the owners of the home where the stabbing occurred in the 800 block of Newport Avenue.
The charging documents against Dobson list the same address as his residence. Online court records of a previous charge against Dobson — a misdemeanor traffic violation in March 2019 —also list the home on Newport as his address.
Capt. Spear said police have been called to the residence once in the past year for a “medical” call, but did not provide further details. He said there was also a call to the residence in 2019 for an alarm activation.
We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.