A multi-million bond issue for the Metropolitan Sewer District has been pulled from the June 2 ballot.
MSD board members recently convinced judges to pull the $500 million bond issue from the ballot in light of the pandemic. The bond issue would have been for sewer improvements.
Because it’s too late for St. Louis County to physically remove the MSD measure language from the ballot, county voters will still see it as an option, but any votes cast on the proposition will not be counted, according to election officials. Notices explaining that will be posted at polling places.
Because the MSD issue was the only thing on the June 2 ballot in the city of St. Louis, there will be no election at all in the city on that day. Any votes cast in advance on absentee ballots will not be counted.