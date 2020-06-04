There’s a Webster-Kirkwood Times bias in Jim Merkel’s new book, “Growing Up in St. Louis: Looking Back Through the Decades.” The bias is evident in the number of people from the Times’ area that he chooses as sources.
Of course, this makes the book all the more interesting! Merkel met and interviewed many of his sources at his favorite local restaurant, C.J. Muggs in Webster Groves. He insists it’s a great place to break bread and take notes.
One of Merkel’s best selections in the book is his own, “Epilogue: My Life as a Country Boy.” He talks about growing up in Des Peres in a one-story ranch located in what today is the commercial island between east-bound and west-bound Manchester Road.
Merkel recalls seeing movies at the Manchester Road Drive-In where West County Center sits today. He also recalls getting chased out of the Des Peres Quarry, which he explored after slipping under an electrified fence just north of his home.
Merkel is definitely a creature of the Times area and he actually did a stint as a reporter for the Webster-Kirkwood Times. He went to St. Clement Catholic School in Des Peres; ice skated in Kirkwood Park as a boy; and when he got older, moved to Webster Groves near his dad’s piano store.
Enough of this hometown boy, Jim Merkel, though. There are some other local characters who relate their stories of growing up in Webster-Kirkwood and surviving, if not thriving, in St. Louis.
Sidney Duerr, born in 1927, tells Merkel about growing up in the Great Depression. Duerr recalls how his dad lost his hardware store in Old Orchard in Webster Groves in midst of economic turmoil.
Duerr also talks about his red wagon that he rode onto Laclede Station Road into traffic. He was hit by a truck. A doctor happened by and got the fifth-grader to the hospital in time. Despite his injuries, Duerr mostly cried over the loss of his red wagon.
Merkel tells St. Louis history through local citizen accounts decade-by-decade beginning in 1900. Sidney Duerr tells us about the Depression, but before his revelations we learn a little bit about the 1904 World’s Fair era and the hardships caused by the deadly calamity known as World War I.
School Integration Era
Jumping to the 1950s, Merkel opens the chapter with recollections of the beginnings of local television, Cold War tensions, the civil rights movement, a miracle polio vaccine, the Greenlease kidnapping and the home runs of the baseball Cardinals’ Stan Musial.
Florida Cargill provides memories of attending the all-black Douglass High School and preparing to attend Webster Groves High School after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on integration of the nation’s schools. At Webster, black students could not participate in certain clubs and activities.
“If you weren’t really light, like almost white, you would not be in the (music director’s) choir,” noted Cargill.
“Even though there were so many of us that had come from Douglass High that were really good in the choir and wanted to sing, she did not allow us to sing,” Cargill noted.
Cargill also tells about how every black student had to have a white partner during classes and to walk with in the school halls.
Holly Farmer of Rock Hill and Fred Blumenthall of Kirkwood provide some Christmas memories from the 1950s.
As a youngster, Farmer enjoyed the Christmas tradition of going downtown to meet Santa Claus at Famous Barr. Another happy memory was sledding down Art Hill, if there was some snow during the Christmas break.
Kirkwood’s Blumenthal provides interesting observations on going to public schools and being advised by teachers on what was “the Christian thing to do.” This kind of rubbed the young Jewish student the wrong way.
“All of the neighbors had Christmas trees, so we had a Christmas tree, too,” observed Blumenthall. “Except if my father’s parents came to visit during that time of year. Then we couldn’t have a Christmas tree ...”
Brave New World 2000-2019
Before getting to his final chapter in a brand new century, Merkel takes us through the JFK years of the 1960s, the booming St. Louis County years of the 1970s, the Reagan era of the 1980s and the floods, computers, cable and Bill Clinton’s impeachment of the 1990s.
Linda Gurney of Webster Groves gives a rundown on the impact of the Beatles on her generation, and watching the “Fab Four” for the first time on television’s Ed Sullivan show.
Susan Waskow Shaw tells about the 1980s and the tension at Thanksgiving time when she was attending Kirkwood High School – and her mom was teaching at Webster Groves High School. What made matters worse as the big Turkey Day football games rolled around was that her mom was pom-pom coordinator for Webster.
Vicki Ann Tissot Mikow tells about working at the Magic House in Kirkwood in the 1990s and the celebration at the kids’ museum when the Cardinals’ Mark McGwire hit his 62nd home run.
Merkel ends his book with a chapter entitled, “Brave New World 2000-2019.” It’s too bad that Merkel didn't wait until next year to finish his book, so he could include 2020. This year 2020 is proving to be a real doozy and it’s only half finished for heaven’s sake.