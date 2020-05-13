For those who purchased a hat to help a Webster Groves family affected by a tragedy last month, pick up is Saturday, May 16.
Hats may be picked up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 450 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves at the home of Peter Vishion, who organized the fundraiser for the Nentwig family. Those who have not yet paid through Vishion's Venmo account or the GoFundMe site that has been set up for the family should bring cash for payment. Anyone who cannot make it to the pick up on Saturday can text Vishion at 314-537-7753 to make other arrangements.
Vision organized the fundraiser for the Nentwig family, whose lives changed forever on Saturday, April 25, when Kevin Nentwig, 49, was killed inside his Webster Groves home. The fundraiser is for Nentwig's wife, Colleen, and their younger son.
More than 500 hats were sold and nearly $30,000 has been raised for the Nentwigs. Many people donated more than the $35 price of the hat.
The hats feature a "Webster Hockey" patch on the front and an orange heart on the back bearing Nentwig's initials — "KN." The hockey patch is a nod to Kevin Nentwig's alumn status as a Webster Groves Skatesman during his high school days and his love of hockey — he was a huge St. Louis Blues fan.
Vishion said this is just a small way to honor Kevin Nentwig's memory and help his family.
"I wanted to help the Nentwigs because our lives are very intertwined in the typical Webster Groves way. They are just an all-around awesome Webster family," said Vishion, who is also a WGHS Skatesman alum and good friends with Kevin Nentwig's younger brother.
For those who didn't purchase a hat, but would still like to help support the family, donations can be made through a GoFundMe campaign that Vishion has set up for the Nentwigs at www.gofundme.com/f/nentwig-family-fundraiser. In addition to funds raised from the sale of hats, more than $7,500 has been donated to the Nentwig family via the GoFundMe site.
Read Kevin Nentwig's obituary here.