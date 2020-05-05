While at least one coffee shop in Webster Groves plans to reopen this week, the doors to others remain closed.
The Starbucks location at 1 S. Old Orchard has announced it will reopen on Wednesday, May 6. A sign on the door notified customers of the reopening date, but hours of operation and what services will be available had not yet been posted as of Tuesday afternoon.
Down the street at Webster Groves Garden Café at 117 E. Lockwood Ave., the doors are still closed — but with hopes of being able to reopen at a later date. A GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $6,000 is helping pay the bills and keep the cafe afloat in the meantime. The owners have been selling and delivering bagged coffee and cold brew from home.
"While we want to reopen, our main concern is for the health and safety of our customers, our friends," said Webster Groves Garden Café owner Gary Schoenberger. "We really have no idea when or how we will reopen, but the community has been very supportive and we are cautiously hopeful. We love the cafe and the Webster Groves community. We appreciate the support we’ve always experienced from everyone and would love to see everybody soon."
The Maypop Coffee and Garden Shop at 803 Marshall Avenue also remains closed, with plans to stay online-only for all plant purchases until mid-May.
"We know it can be hard and weird to buy plants without the whole sensory experience, but we’re so happy you’ve adapted with us," the shop wrote on its Facebook page. "It’s because of your continued support that we’ve been able to stay open this whole time and offer a sanitary, contactless service. Please bear with us and keep checking the site as we add product and restock in these next few weeks."