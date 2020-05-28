In addition to the Webster Groves City Council race, Webster voters will decide on a pair of charter amendments that would give the city greater flexibility in choosing a city attorney and allow residents regular opportunities to review the city charter.
The first charter amendment eliminates the requirement that the city attorney be a resident of Webster Groves. The proposal requires that the attorney be licensed to practice law in Missouri for at least five years and to have been actively engaged in the general practice of law during the five-year period immediately prior to appointment.
Some residents contended leading up to last year’s appointment of city attorney Neil Bruntrager that the city — due to the residency law — did not have enough candidates from which to select.
The second charter amendment on the ballot requires that every eight years, at minimum, the city submit to voters the question of whether a charter review advisory board should be formed. The board would make recommendations to the council to revise and amend the charter.
That proposal would let voters decide whether the city’s charter, originally approved in 1954, requires changes or updates.
Webster Groves resident Ron Zager said he supports the charter amendments, saying removal of the city attorney residency requirement is long overdue.
“The best available candidate should not be disqualified for living in Glendale or Shrewsbury,” he said during a city council meeting earlier this year.
In regards to the charter review amendment, Webster Groves resident Lexie Walther O’Brien said she believes the charter should be reviewed every eight years because “so much in daily life, our economy and society changes in a decade.”