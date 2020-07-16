Gilligan’s Island is one of the most underrated and culturally significant shows in the history of American television. There, I said it.
Oh, I know the critics don’t agree. They say it’s silly to think an ascot-wearing millionaire like Thurston Howell III would sign up for a three-hour sight-seeing tour on a vessel that doesn’t even have Internet. Or that a movie star would board a boat with a complete wardrobe of red carpet gowns — but not her publicist.
And I get it. Watching Gilligan’s Island sometimes requires the suspension of disbelief. I mean, in the real world, the Professor and Mary Ann would have TOTALLY dated.
But Gilligan’s Island wasn’t the real world. It was more of a sociological experiment illustrating how an odd group of characters could be stranded together and — except for an occasional visitor from a headhunter or Japanese soldier — learn to function and live happily together in isolation.
Yes, Gilligan’s Island is pretty much like your life during the stay-at-home phase of this pandemic. Only with a catchier theme song. Also, instead of toilet paper and banana bread, the inhabitants were obsessed with Mary Ann’s coconut cream pie.
My point is, the people on Gilligan’s Island survived three entire television seasons together — two in Technicolor — during which they avoided not only rescue AND cancellation, but also COVID-19. There is much we can learn from them.
For example, why were there no cases of COVID-19 on Gilligan’s Island? I’ll tell you why. They had no testing. When you test, you have a case. We’d all have fewer cases if we just didn’t test.
To be clear: That was a joke.
The reason Gilligan and the other castaways avoided becoming infected with novel coronaviruses is because of social distancing. They were quarantining long before it was fashionable.
They also trusted science. For life-and-death questions, they didn’t turn to the millionaire. They asked the professor. And they heeded his advice. When your very survival is in question, that is what you do.
And what would the professor do if he learned via the radio receiver in Gilligan’s mouth (Season 2, Episode 10) of a worldwide pandemic?
He would definitely develop a vaccine. We know this because that’s exactly what he did earlier that same season when everyone on the island inexplicably became allergic to Gilligan. Poor little buddy.
In that episode, Gilligan moved to the other side of the island while the professor did his research. Did he like it over there? Of course not. But he cared about the others, so that is what he did.
I mean, if the professor had asked Gilligan to collect coconuts to make coconut face masks, he would have done it. And everyone would have worn them. Hilarity would ensue.
My point is, we don’t live on Gilligan’s Island. Many here are legitimately worried about if and how children might safely go back to school. Rather than make them part of a sociological experiment, maybe we should think more like Gilligan.