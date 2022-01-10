Each January, individuals make New Year’s resolutions that focus on getting fit. Soon afterwards, the phones at area gyms start ringing with people looking to become new members. According to The Global Health & Fitness Association, 12% of all new gym memberships begin in January.
But gyms are not one-size-fits-all places. Gyms that appeal to some people might not appeal to others. The following are some features to consider when looking for a new gym:
• Cost. Finding an affordable center is a top priority for many people. Forty-six percent of former gym members claim the reason they quit was because of the expense. The good news is many gyms market themselves as low-cost options with low monthly fees and minimal annual add-on costs.
• Specialized Programs. Some fitness centers focus on specific workout regimens, such as CrossFit facilities. If a certain style of workout is compelling you to get in shape, research gyms that specialize in that particular program.
• Atmosphere. Two gyms may have the same equipment and classes, but might give off completely different vibes. Take tours to assess the atmosphere and find a comfortable, encouraging environment that will keep you going back.
• Hours of Operation. Flexible hours are important for balancing careers, families and school schedules. Ask about the general hours, when trainers are available, whether certain sections or amenities close at certain times and when classes are offered.
• Guest Privileges. Working out with a friend or family member can provide a healthy level of competition needed to keep workouts going. Ask about family membership discounts, too.
• Equipment. Equipment is an important consideration as well. Visit each gym you’re considering to determine if equipment is modern, well-maintained and clean. Gyms that have several broken treadmills or outdated strength training equipment may not be worth the membership fee. Cardio machines, free weights, stretching areas, weight machines and changing rooms are desirable among many gym members. The right facility can make all the difference and help people achieve their fitness goals.