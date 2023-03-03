Modern homes showcase many dazzling features, but perhaps none draw as much instant attention as floor-to-ceiling windows. Often seen in high-rise apartments that boast panoramic city views, floor-to-ceiling windows also are right at home in single-family dwellings.
Homeowners considering floor-to-ceiling windows may have lots of questions. The following rundown can provide some basic information to help homeowners decide if floor-to-ceiling windows are right for their homes.
Cost. Pricing is often the primary consideration when mulling over a home renovation, and that’s even more significant as the world confronts the rising costs of inflation. The cost of installing floor-to-ceiling windows depends on a host of variables, including how many windows will be needed and where homeowners live.
According to Modernize, a service that facilitates connections between renovation-minded homeowners and local contractors, a floor-to-ceiling window wall costs somewhere between $700 to $1,600 per linear foot. Framing and glazing will add to those costs. Homeowners considering floor-to-ceiling windows are encouraged to seek out several estimates for the project prior to choosing a contractor.
Lighting and energy efficiency. One of the more appealing aspects of floor-to-ceiling windows is all of the natural light they allow in. Of course, all that light also can drive up energy costs on sunny summer days.
One way around that is to install energy efficient windows. Such windows include extra insulation to prevent cool air from escaping the home on summer days, which can reduce the need to lower the thermostat on the air conditioning unit.
A wall of glass also can provide less insulation against the cold. The extra insulation in energy efficient windows helps keep warm air from escaping a home in the winter. Energy efficient windows may cost more than less efficient alternatives. However, over time, a wall of less efficient floor-to-ceiling windows will likely cost more due to excess energy consumption.
Privacy and fading. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the view floor-to-ceiling windows provide, especially in homes surrounded by serene natural settings like woods or properties that abut waterways. But that view outward also provides a view in, potentially compromising privacy. All that extra exposure to sunlight also can cause fabrics to fade over time. Floor-to-ceiling blinds and shades can protect homeowners’ privacy and reduce fading on furniture, but this extra feature will add to the final cost of the project. Smart window tinting is another way to improve privacy and reduce fading, but this feature also will drive up the cost.
Floor-to-ceiling windows can be beautiful. Homeowners considering such windows are urged to do their homework to ensure their homes are well-suited to this unique feature.