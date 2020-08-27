I am not happy about the U.S. Postmaster General’s efforts to dismantle the postal service.
It’s not just because I want a fair and safe election, or because I am worried about people who rely on the mail for prescriptions, both of which are true.
You see, I grew up in rural America, and rural Americans appreciate the post office more than city people.
We lived three blocks from the one in our town. Yes, a town of 800 people had its own post office. Towns smaller than ours did, too. Nice ones.
I knew both people who worked there. The postmaster was named Wilbur. My Aunt Dorothy was his assistant.
Both took their postal responsibilities seriously. How seriously? I have a stack of thank you cards I mailed long ago, each one hand-addressed to “Grandma & Grandpa Mayer, Marine, Ill.”
That’s it. No first names. No address. There were SEVERAL Mayers in town. But each card got delivered.
Now you might say that’s because Aunt Dorothy knew which Grandma & Grandpa Mayer I intended. But I firmly believe Wilbur would have delivered the same quality service. Like Aunt Dorothy, he knew me by name.
You see, only farmers back then had home delivery. Everyone else went to the post office to get their mail.
Mailboxes came in three sizes. Most people had small ones. I felt sorry for them.
Because my dad ran an insurance agency, our family had one of the few large boxes, number 458. A large box was kind of a status symbol. At least to me.
Neither rain, slow, sleet nor hail would keep Dad from riding his bike to the post office at 7:30 each morning. In the summer, I biked with him.
Technically, the post office did not open till 8. But Wilbur and Aunt Dorothy knew the first class mail was important, and ours was sorted and ready when we arrived.
An hour later, Dad made a second trip, just in case something had been missed. After that, he turned over 3rd class mail pickup to me.
I am not exaggerating when I say I rode to the post office four or five more times each day. Each time I’d dart in, check the box and race out, hoping Aunt Dorothy wasn’t keeping count.
The mail box was usually empty. But sometimes it wasn’t.
Nine times out of ten (literally – our family had 10 people), the mail was for someone else. But on that glorious 10th time, it might be a letter from my pen pal. Or Mad magazine. Honestly it could have been the Publisher’s Clearinghouse Sweepstakes entry! I loved getting mail.
Best of all was when the mailbox contained a blue slip, indicating that a package was waiting behind the counter. Life simply did not get better.
Even now, my favorite part of every day is when the mail arrives. Despite now working just feet from our mail slot, my husband lets me retrieve it.
He knows what the post office means to me.