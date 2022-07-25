Wow, what’s happened to Webster Groves High School? Seems to be in crisis! U.S. News & World Report ranked Webster #35 — at or in the lower half of public high schools in the St. Louis area.
The significant decline in the last few years is apparent to anyone who pays attention. How many teachers have they lost this year, close to 20? Recently, the school’s most experienced gifted education teacher — well respected and well liked by parents and students alike for over 15 years — was, in effect, demoted just before the end of the school year by having one of her long-standing classes taken from her for the next school year. This was done by email on a Friday evening at the end of the school year, without advance warning, discussion or explanation — and after next year’s schedule had already been set.
Despite repeated attempts by the teacher to obtain an explanation, the school district has (to date) refused to provide one. If an experienced teacher of this caliber is treated in such an arbitrary and unprofessional way, it’s no wonder teachers are leaving in droves. Something is seriously wrong with a school district that would treat its teaching staff so poorly. The board of education needs to wake up and do its job before it is too late!
Rebecca Spradling
Webster Groves