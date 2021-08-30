Every week I read the Webster-Kirkwood Times crime reports in amazement at automobiles being stolen in Webster, Kirkwood and Glendale because the car was left unlocked with the keys in it.
What is going on with this? Are the owners distracted, are they naive, careless or is something else going on? Presumably there is an insurance settlement and maybe it is larger than if the vehicle was traded in on a new purchase. Is a no-longer-wanted car being stolen actually the desired outcome?
Dan Stevens
Webster Groves