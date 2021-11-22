What is going on with the city of Webster Groves? People are walking away from city government over at city hall. The Webster Groves School District used to be one of the best in St. Louis County (not even ranked in the top 10 any longer). The football team has not won a game in two years, and the annual Turkey Day game is an annual embarrassment.
The head football coach decided to throw in the towel after less than two seasons because of administrative differences — what were the differences.
As a Webster Groves resident and Webster High graduate, as well as having two daughters who are Webster High grads, I feel that some changes need to be made and the administrations of both the city as well as the school district need to be held accountable. Wake up and get something done! As a payer of very high Webster Groves taxes, I am tired of watching our great city continue to decline due to poor leadership.
Gary J. Gray
Webster Groves