My wife and I have been residents of Kirkwood since 1975. We are both retired at this time. We always believed that the Kirkwood School District is one of the best in the state.
Recently, I have heard from a few friends that Critical Race Theory may be being taught in Kirkwood schools. In addition, I have also heard that some of the younger students may be being exposed to sexually explicit books in the school libraries.
To get a feel for what is actually going on in the school district, I decided to attend the recent Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting. What I saw and heard at that meeting was very disturbing and confirmed my worst fears.
I urge all Kirkwood parents of school children and taxpaying citizens to view a video portion of the school board meeting which has been posted to the internet. The video starts after the first three parents complained about Critical Race Theory being taught in the classrooms.
The address is youtu.be/BSFLNr8_vkI. Watch and listen carefully. The second speaker on the video reads sentences from the novel her high school daughter was required to read in class. This is very disturbing!
To paraphrase a famous line from the Apollo 13 mission: “Kirkwood, we have a problem here.” Please ask your friends and neighbors to watch this video! It is very important that we all know what is actually going on in our schools here in Kirkwood.
Dennis Kelly
Kirkwood