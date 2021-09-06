I have noticed over the past several months abrupt resignations from several long-term Webster Groves city employees who have left city employment stating that they do not have a new position without disclosing why they left.
Now one of those ex-employees, Dawn Cole, former human resources specialist, in the Aug. 27 WKT, stated with respect to the reported overpayment of fire department employees that there was no error in calculating the Webster Groves Fire Department salaries. The city has instituted a new way to calculate the salaries which has, in effect, reduced the salaries for those employees.
So no overpayment, just a new calculation method.
What is going on at city hall? There seems to be signs that things are not what they used to be for our city. Please, could someone with knowledge of what is happening to our city personnel advise us to why we are losing so many long-term employees? What are the factors in the loss of the employees? Where are the replacement employees from (if even replaced)? What are the new employees’ credentials? Is the bloodletting over? Are the services anticipated to remain intact, timely and economic?
Who is making these decisions regarding employee salaries? I don’t think it is just me wanting to know the answers to these questions.
Kevin Wayman
Webster Groves