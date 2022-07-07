Hundreds of people gathered at Blackburn Park in Webster Groves on Wednesday, June 29, to celebrate a day of “Buzzing Love” and kindness in the community.
In an effort to spread joy and kindness, Buzzing Love treated everyone to snow cones from Kona Ice, and the Bubble Bus provided children and adults alike with endless fun.
Over 500 people attended the “Buzzing Love Day Party in the Park” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., far surpassing expectations, so much so that Kona Ice had to bring in another truck of ice so it could keep the snow cones coming. A total of 451 snow cones were handed out during the two-hour event, and there were plenty of others who buzzed by to be a part of the celebration.
Buzzing Love’s founder Jaime Mowers holds this day close to her heart. It started as a way to honor the life and memory of her dad, longtime Webster Groves resident Gary A. Baranyai, who was killed tragically on June 29, 2014.
Held every year on June 29, “Buzzing Love Day” is a celebration of love and kindness that invites others to practice a random, or not-so-random, act of kindness. People are encouraged to share those acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #buzzinglove to encourage and inspire others to participate.
Buzzing Love has spread to several states and even other parts of the world in the seven years since its inception. The overwhelming turnout to last week’s celebration in Blackburn Park is proof that more and more people are catching the buzz and spreading the love.
“It’s amazing to see how much it’s grown,” said Mowers, who is also editor-in-chief and one of the owners of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. “We were overwhelmed with the turnout, and I’m so grateful to everyone who came out to help us celebrate.”
Mowers believes in the power of kindness, and the positive impact that even a small gesture of kindness can have on someone.
“Everyone has a story and everyone has a struggle. The love and kindness that you show someone today could mean more than you’ll ever know,” she said.
The Buzzing Love Day Party in the Park at Blackburn was a smash hit for those who attended. Spirits were high, and smiles brightened up an already sunny day as families enjoyed the snow cones, played in the bubbles and danced to music coming from the Bubble Bus. The joy was contagious.
“The Buzzing Love party was a celebration of everything that’s right in the world — kindness, community, positivity, generosity and fun,” said Stephanie Schmidt of Kirkwood, who was there with her teenage son, Ben Baker. “It shows that we all have the power to create beauty out of tragic situations. It was so great to see everyone — young, old and all ages inbetween — just relaxing and enjoying themselves and their neighbors.”
Anne Halvachs, who was also at the celebration with her children, said she and her family had been looking forward to Buzzing Love Day.
“It’s a day of kindness, and we could all use more kindness these days,” she said.
In addition to the snow cones and fun in the bubbles, families set out picnic blankets in the shade to stay cool, and kids played with hula hoops, threw Frisbees and decorated the sidewalk with chalk drawings.
Sarah Doggendorf and her two children, ages 8 and 10, were enjoying themselves.
“It’s something different to do — something to get us out of the house,” Doggendorf said.
More Than A Day
Buzzing Love Day was about much more than the celebration in the park. Many local residents took part in practicing acts of kindness throughout the day.
One Webster resident quilted small hearts from bumble bee fabric and placed them around town for others to find. A Kirkwood resident left extra quarters near the cart corral at Aldi, hoping to brighten someone’s day. Others delivered treats to first responders, surprised coworkers with coffee, handed out cold drinks to construction crews, paid for someone’s groceries, left extra detergent at a laundromat and more.
Mowers hopes people continue to practice kindness throughout the year.
“Buzzing Love isn’t just a day of kindness — it’s a movement,” she said. “We hope everyone who came out to celebrate with us left inspired to ‘Bee Kind’ to someone else and help us keep spreading more love and kindness. The kindness you show someone today could not only change their day, but their life. There’s far too much pain in the world ... but when the pain shatters us, it’s the love and kindness that saves us.”
To learn more or join the Buzzing Love movement, follow Buzzing Love on Facebook @BuzzingLove or on Instagram @buzzing_love or visit BuzzingLove.org.
Ryan Luetkemeyer is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.