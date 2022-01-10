To the mayor and city council of Webster Groves: The voters of Webster Groves have already spoken about the use tax and we said “NO.” What don’t you understand about the results of the April 2021 vote? You’re starting to look like the Missouri state legislature and its actions regarding the Medicaid statewide vote and other pieces of legislation.
If we still say no, too, in April 2022, do you get to try a third time? Your arrogance is astounding. Hopefully, voters will remember your actions and you will soon be long gone from city hall.
Tom
Webster Groves