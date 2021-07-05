In his June 25 Mailbag letter, Jonathan Waite chooses to demonize Steven Brawley for chronicling St. Louis LGBT history. Mr. Waite would deny legitimacy to the members of that community for what he dubs “wrongdoing.” He would also deny that group a cohesive recorded history. I can almost hear him musing, “If we act like they don’t exist, eventually they won’t.”
Mr. Waite seems to claim the moral authority to delegitimize the entire LGBT community. Such an assertion is ludicrous. Hate and misunderstanding are toxic, never more when they are disguised as morality. It is tempting to speculate about what groups Waite would delegitimize next if he could.
I have spent some time evaluating Mr. Waite’s letter in the context of the Times policy about what opinions it will publish. I find it regrettable that the Times okayed this particular missive. I at least hope there was a bit of second-guessing before the issue went to press.
Carol Hemphill
Webster Groves