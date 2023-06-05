Every kid knows board games are fun — but why are they fun? Gifted students in the Kirkwood School District were recently tasked with answering this question and sharing their findings with the community.
In May, third, fourth and fifth-grade students in the REACH gifted program at Keysor Elementary School presented the REACH Games Expo in the gymnasium. Parents and fellow students were invited to watch presentations, learn about different board games and even play games crafted by students themselves.
The unit, created by former Keysor Elementary gifted instructor Hollis Moore, was designed to encourage critical thinking and develop social and emotional skills.
“Playing games is such a natural part of the human experience. For example, one of the games we studied, The Royal Game of Ur, is so old we can’t find the rules and we’ve had to piece them together from people talking about variations of the game,” said Moore. “Games teach kids to work together, to reach compromise, to compete in a fun way, to appreciate the strengths of others, to acknowledge the weaknesses in themselves and work with someone to overcome them, and to enjoy learning.
“Especially for gifted kids, who might need extra engagement in school, learning those social skills and to enjoy challenging themselves is humongous,” Moore continued.
Third and fourth grade REACH students were asked to research existing board games and determine how enjoyable those games are to kids on a numbered scale. To do this, students played the games, took notes on how “fun” they were and compiled data — all to answer the question: What are the elements of a fun game?
“When they rate fun, they’re not just asking, ‘ Is it fun?’ or not because in our discussions we determined fun is very relative. Instead, the question is, ‘How many opportunities for fun are there?’ whether or not you took part in them,” said Moore. “They had to sit down and play the games, thinking not just like kids, but like scientists.”
Students presented their findings in a variety of ways, from live presentations to videos. Third grader AJ Anderson made a video about the game Battleship.
“We asked people to rank how they like the game out of 10 on excitement, fun and other categories,” said AJ. “We’re learning that a lot of people like board games. They don’t have to be video games. They have fun with each other, and they eventually become friends. Board games bring different people together. That’s why they were made.”
Katie D’Agostino, mother of third-grader Amina, said the unit also taught the value of time management, teamwork and meeting obligations.
“For Amina and her partner, the hardest challenge was finding time to get the project completed. Third graders don’t really have the opportunity to have a deadline and be held to it, said D’Agostino. “The girls were struggling to get their work finished in a timely manner, so they had to work together. Amina only skipped half a snack time, but she had to make the sacrifice to get the video done.”
Fifth grade REACH students were tasked with taking their analysis a step further, culminating in the creation of their very own board games. According to Moore, kids first had to define their audience, compile ideas, then build and test two different draft versions of their games before their debut.
Visitors to the expo partook in “Death House,” in which players must navigate a haunted house with murderous intent; defeat a curse that turns people into grocery carts in “Shopping Spree;” and fight a colorful cast of characters such as Mud Monster and Fire Bob in “Medieval Madness.”
Dena Anderson, mother of third grader AJ, said her son enjoyed the unit immensely.
“Everything they did was with the end goal of learning strategies and different ways to think outside the box with everyday things they use. This games expo really encompassed all of that,” said Anderson.