In a recent letter, Mr. Jeff Rifkin opined on the abundance of men walking in support of pro-life groups in the Webster Groves Fourth of July parade.
He stated: “The disproportionate representation of men in these groups casts doubt on the validity of their advocacy. The abortion debate primarily affects women, so it’s concerning to see men promoting beliefs that predominantly impact women’s lives. This disconnect exposes the power dynamics at play in discussions about reproductive rights.”
What if we applied that standard of judgment to every group exercising their right of advocacy in our community?
Regularly, a group of concerned individuals stand on Lockwood Avenue most Friday evenings in support of a movement and a message advocating for the recognition and dignity of a historically oppressed group of people. Often, the majority of those who exercise their voice as allies are not representative of the group for which they are advocates. If we apply the same evaluative standard Rifkin invokes, should we question their motives, is this evidence of power dynamics as well?
What if we, upon seeing something that we don’t understand, walked up to those and asked a question related to their advocacy? Why are you here? What is your motive? Why is this important to you? The learning could bring about an awareness and enlightenment that might just begin to change the cultural norm of assuming the worst, sharing assumptions publicly and further entrenching ourselves in unretractable rhetoric that leads to division.
Bob Bickford
Webster Groves