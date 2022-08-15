Eric Schmitt of Glendale is Missouri’s attorney general and is now running for the U.S. Senate. Schmitt jeopardized the health of Kirkwood and Webster students, and all Missouri students, by filing lawsuits to ban the use of protective masks during the deadly COVID-19 epidemic.
Schmitt is part of the Republican mob in Jefferson City that is requiring a woman or girl who is raped and impregnated to carry that fetus for nine months until birth, which is nuts, crazy and repugnant! Schmitt now espouses the crazy and Trump hateful hard-right agenda.
I met Schmitt in 2012 at the foot of Art Hill. Pro-Nazi white supremacists had been protesting for white supremacy and hate in Forest Park. Many church, government and civic leaders wanted to have a great meeting to show solidarity with the Black community. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, Master of Ceremonies Charlie Brennan, many church leaders, St. Louis aldermen, Schmitt and interested members of the public (including myself) were in attendance. When I met Schmitt, shook his hand and heard him talk to the gigantic crowd on behalf of brotherhood, loving thy neighbor, not to hate, decency, social justice and compassion, I was totally impressed.
Tragically, Schmitt has taken the wrong road to Trump hate, power and money. Eric Schmitt, what in the world happened to your great, humane and decent words proclaimed on Art Hill?
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood