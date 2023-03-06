As a longtime resident of Kirkwood, I have always admired our first responders — both police and fire — for the work they do and the risks they encounter while on duty. I have also always approved and voted for tax increases whenever the time comes to fully help our departments for whatever funds and equipment purchases they need.
In 2015, I voted “yes” on a proposition that would fully staff all three firehouses in Kirkwood. This proposition also stated “fully staffed” at all times. During a visit to Firehouse 3, located at 1321 W. Essex in Kirkwood, to deliver Christmas cookies, there were only four men inside the station garage. As a frequent passerby of the station, as an avid dog walker, I have always noticed five firefighters outside checking and washing the fire trucks. When I asked where the fifth man was, they told me the department just promoted seven people, which had depleted the work force detrimentally.
As a huge supporter of the Kirkwood Fire Department, I am curious as to the overall safety of our citizens, as well as the firefighters who work at Firehouse 3 with a man short almost on a daily basis. Whatever happened to the promise the voters were given when we voted “yes”eight years ago?
On a positive note, I want to personally thank the police and fire departments for protecting our lives and property for decades. It has been on an honor to be a Kirkwood citizen for 26 years and counting! Godspeed.
Hailey Boille
Kirkwood