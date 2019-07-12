This letter is scarcely timely since I had thought it would not be necessary. When on March 26 of this year, Don Marsh — host of St. Louis on the Air of our local NPR’s KWMU — resigned under duress, I thought there would be a city-wide outcry and a plethora of letters to the Webster-Kirkwood Times. But the outcry was limited to Facebook posts, and there was only one brief letter in the Webster-Kirkwood Times. I waited for more. Nothing.
To remind readers: That Tuesday morning, about an hour before his show, when guest Karen Foss (long an anchor for KSDK TV-Channel 5) who had retired in 2006 showed up, Mr. Marsh told her she “looked good.”
Someone on KWMU’s staff took umbrage to this compliment, deeming it dangerously sexist, and by the next day two managers of the station had a meeting with Don Marsh. According to Don, he had “told her she looked great.” To one of the managers he said, “Are you basically saying what I did was wrong?” To which, “the manager made a gesture with his hand like, ‘It’s right on the edge,’ and I said, ‘That’s it. I’m done.’” He walked out.
I applaud his decision. Even Karen Foss defended him.
I can vote with my money. In the past, I have been a $250-per-year supporter of KWMU. I am cutting back to $100 per year. I will give less, and since fair’s fair, I will take less. I will listen only to the news reports.
Meanwhile, Don Marsh, in our society’s hypocritical game of pretending to prevent sexism toward women, is one more man who is a victim of sexism.
Des Peres