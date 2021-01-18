Forever seared into our minds is a vivid, disturbing picture of a dysfunctional democracy that, for far too long, has been decaying.
How we respond, now, individually and collectively, will determine the fate of our country and our children’s future. So, what can we do to begin the hard work of healing and rebuilding our democracy?
For starters, let’s STOP our immediate urge to blame everything on everyone who is on the “other” side of the political spectrum from us. Let’s stop dehumanizing fellow humans who don’t look, think, vote or act the same way we do. Last week’s angry mob blossomed in our toxic culture of normalized hate and “othering,” conspiracy-ladened echo chambers and social media silos filled with confirmation bias. How many people, outside of our little silos, do we really know and trust?
Democracy dies without trust. More practically, please consider joining or supporting a CROSS-partisan, or NONpartisan, democracy reform organization such as Show Me Integrity (www.showmeintegrity.org), which I help lead.
Here’s some good news. There are real solutions to combat hyper-partisanship and polarization within our political system, such as open, nonpartisan primary elections and approval voting (being implemented right now in St. Louis City, thanks to Prop D), independent redistricting commissions and opt-in, small-donor public finance systems (used by many U.S. cities).
We do NOT have to settle for the status quo dysfunction that we are witnessing at every level of government from our county council to our Congress. Our democracy did not become dysfunctional overnight, so it will take a lot of time, money and effort to fix our broken system. But for our country, and for our future, it is well worth the effort! Each of us needs to channel our anger into wise, consistent actions and commit to rebuilding a More Perfect Union, together. Will you join me?
Eric Bronner
Webster Groves