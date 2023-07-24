For Kirkwood High School graduate Catherine Butler and Webster Groves High School graduate Londin Furfaro, this summer is proving to be a major stepping stone toward professional careers.
Furfaro, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2022 and is a rising sophomore at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, works as a full-time clinic assistant for the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, a city of St. Louis animal hospital for the Humane Society of Missouri.
Majoring in zoology on the pre-vet track, Furfaro said she has wanted to be a veterinarian since a young age. Her love of animals stems from her dad, and from growing up with a dog, cat and her brother’s geckos.
“I really only did four days of training for the animal hospital, and they just threw me in there,” Furfaro said. “The best way to grab a hold of this job is to just jump in and learn as you go. My coworkers are all really amazing people and you can tell we’re all there for the same reason — to help animals and give them a better life. The fact that I can help animals in need is rewarding and the best part of the job.”
Furfaro’s position consists of reviewing appointments of the day to check what animals the clinic will be dealing with, as well as their medical records, vaccines, the total costs for clients and more.
She works with a different veterinarian every day and assists with physical exams, ultrasounds and X-rays, blood draws, vaccinations and running labs for the animals being seen. Furfaro hopes to work for the animal hospital during future summers as well. She said while searching for a job can be difficult, persistence pays off.
“Just get yourself out there,” she said. “I applied for probably 40 jobs within the past couple of months. There were a lot of jobs I got turned down for, but I trusted I would find the one meant for me, and I did. If you really want something and you have the determination to get to where you want to be, just take that first step.”
Along with her job, Furfaro is enjoying seeing her friends and family, walking her dogs and taking two online classes this summer. She appreciates both Webster Groves and Carbondale, but recognizes the differences.
“I miss my college town because I made a lot of new friends and they’ve really changed who I am,” Furfaro said. “I’ve definitely grown as a person, so being apart from them now is hard. But I also missed the family feeling of Webster Groves because you could go anywhere and see people you know, and everyone’s welcoming you with open arms.”
“Coming Home”
Like Furfaro, Catherine Butler is spending much of her summer in the workplace. Butler, who graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2021 and is a rising junior at the University of Miami, returns home to Des Peres during breaks from college.
This summer, Butler is a copywriting intern at Hughes Leahy Karlovic (HLK), an advertising and digital marketing agency in St. Louis. With a double major in creative advertising and English, Butler said her internship at HLK has solidified her career aspirations.
“My internship has really confirmed that copywriting is the path for me,” she said. “It’s taught me a lot about how all the different roles at an advertising agency work together. It’s demonstrated the importance of forming strong working relationships, and the importance of effective communication.
“Above all, it reinforced the value of collaboration,” she continued. “I think all the interns at HLK are really wonderful, hard-working people, and I feel really lucky to be working with them.”
Interning roughly 30 hours a week, Butler’s day-to-day role includes collaboration with other interns to develop concepts and explore ideas, executing those ideas into copy or a written format, and even writing headlines and messages for certain audiences. Butler said her internship has been beneficial, and encourages all college students to seek internships at places they are interested in working.
“Internships are meant to be learning experiences, and you’re not meant to be perfect right away,” she said. “Keeping that in mind, as students seeking internships start to research and apply, I would urge them to ask lots of questions. Meet as many people as you can, and learn as much as you can possibly absorb because these experiences are very special.”
Outside of her internship, Butler enjoys spending time with her hometown friends and family, and visiting places around Kirkwood, like one of her favorites, Andy’s Frozen Custard.
“The transition from college to home is pretty seamless,” Butler said. “Whenever I return to St. Louis from Miami, there’s an immediate sense of comfort and familiarity. I feel like I’m right back in my childhood or my teenage years. And while I really do love Miami, the lifestyle and the pace of that city is very different from St. Louis — coming home feels like I’m exhaling.”
Sim Khanuja, a 2023 graduate of Kirkwood High School, will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall. Khanuja is summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.