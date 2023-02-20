I read with interest the article that included Kirkwood School Board Member Mark Boyko’s plan to speak to the Missouri state legislature in opposition to Senate Bill 134. According to Mr. Boyko, this bill would “prohibit our teachers, or basically anyone at the school, from talking about anyone’s sexual orientation.”
Presumably, supporters of the bill intend that a male teacher who is
married to a man be prohibited from saying to his class, “My husband and I went to a wonderful exhibit at the science center this weekend.” Under the proposed law, this statement would be illegal, and the teacher could be disciplined.
However, I would ask whether those who support the bill intend that enforcement of the law be consistent. If so, a male teacher married to a woman would be prohibited from saying, “My wife and I went to a wonderful exhibit at the science center this weekend.”
To be compliant with the law, this teacher would have to be disciplined in the same way, since both statements clearly allude to the prohibited topic of a specific individual’s sexual orientation.
I would challenge the supporters of Senate Bill 134 to honestly identify what it is they are so afraid of, and how they best can deal with their own fear.
Ann Marie Anderson
Kirkwood