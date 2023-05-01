Many medical experts have determined that medical marijuana has significant health benefits for many people suffering from a variety of illnesses. In addition, many behavioral health experts have determined that recreational marijuana is much less dangerous to people than alcohol.
Perhaps your readers who are expending so much energy fighting the proposed marijuana dispensary in Des Peres should instead be trying to remove alcohol sales from Schnucks and Dierbergs. If successful, their efforts would be much more beneficial to the longterm health of area residents.
Dennis Johnson
Des Peres