I was rudely awakened one minute before my alarm clock was set to go off. That itself can make you angry. But the cause for that early wake up call was that one of my children was screaming in an awful, shrill tone that he accidentally wet the bed.
The bigger problem, though, was that it was such a high-pitched yell that it woke up the other two children. I was just waiting for Wile E. Coyote to come drop an anvil on my head to wake me up from what must have been a terrible dream.
I rallied though. I stripped sheets off the bed at 5:48 a.m., wiped down the kid, dressed him, made each one a cup of milk, fed the dog and then finally, the light at the end of the tunnel: COFFEE! However, as I sat down and looked up at the three little faces staring back at me, that’s when I noticed it — snot. It was dripping out of each and every nose. No. No, no, no, no, no.
I just need these tiny people to give me an hour of peace to regain my sanity. But given the current pandemic, I begrudgingly decided that keeping them home was best. I conceded that I would salvage the day by cleaning the house. As I stood unloading the dishwasher with Cooper beside me, screaming to be held, I wrestled with what all parents battle every day: Do I keep trudging through my tasks to get them done faster, or do I scoop him up and let the rest of the to-do list sit on the back burner? I scooped.
As luck would have it, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” began playing on Pandora’s “Happy Radio” station, which I had turned on in an attempt to salvage the crap day I was currently enduring. As I stood there swaying to the melody, I closed my eyes to shut out the mess and I danced with my sweet baby boy. I was struck by the stark contrast of this moment from the one that preceded it.
Sometimes (Narrator: She’s lying. She means often, but she’s too ashamed to admit the frequency) I forget to stop and prioritize fun. I am great at scheduling fun things like zoo trips, park outings, hikes, etc. But spontaneously prioritizing fun seems so counterintuitive to me ... I just need to get these things done before I can stop and have fun. But I’m beginning to realize that my to-do list is ruthless, especially given the stage of life we are in right now with three young boys. If I set aside my to-do list, life explodes and I’m afraid I’ll never be able to climb out from under the weight of it.
Our world is ratcheting up the pace of life again and refilling our calendars with obligations while still holding the grief and worry of a pandemic that has savagely ripped through our communities. I am becoming acutely aware of how imperative it is to create a fun, safe space for my kids — and myself — to come home to.
They are learning from my actions what my values are, and I hope they learn that it’s important for us to set aside to-do lists to have fun. We live in a world that is constantly screaming: “Be more productive.” We must have the courage to turn down that noise and just listen to the music: “I hear babies cry, I watch them grow; They’ll learn more than I’ll ever know; And I think to myself: What a wonderful world; Yes, I think to myself ... What a wonderful world.”