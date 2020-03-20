Some of us were fortunate that we were born and raised in Kirkwood. What a great town to be a part of when we were kids growing up.
How proud I was as a kid to watch my dad in the first Green Tree parade, driving the fire truck, and as a teenager seeing him become the fire chief.
I remember going to Spencer’s Grill for lunch when my grandma would have to pick me up and put me on the stool at the counter and I would watch how fast Bill Spencer would cook on the grill. For money, we would go around and collect soda bottles on our bikes and go to the corner store for our payout — probably around 10 cents or more — and get a bag of candy. Mrs. Klug would always put in a little extra to fill the bag, since we were repeat customers.
At Halloween time, all the stores would let the kids paint the storefront windows. That’s how some of us became artistic. Not me.
Pickup games were everywhere on the school playgrounds. We organized that without a cell phone or having a parent drive us there. The toughest part was figuring out how to rig up all your gear on your bike to get there. How many hours did I spend at the Kirkwood Pool Hall, Kirkwood Bowl or Kirkwood Cinema?
We had it all. Casey’s; what a sporting goods store that was. I still have a Northland hockey stick that I bought there for $2. And how could you ever forget Katz and the sign with the flashing whiskers? The only cab we had was Victory Cab; I never thought someday you could have an ice cream there.
Across from city hall there was the Kirkwood Hotel, Kirkwood Motel and Spectrum, where all the hippies would have loved to see all the colors that will be on the new electronic sign we will be getting.
I never thought back then that I could have a burger and a beer now where Brown’s Supermarket, Al Hoemann’s Jewelry or Marion’s Cafe was. I never knew what a condo was back then but now I think it should have been spelled Kondo, because now we are the city of them. There were no McMansions back then.
I’ll just stop now. What a great ride it was when I was a kid, growing up in Kirkwood.
Mark Lyons - Kirkwood