Last year at this time the Webster Groves carnival and July 4 parade had been canceled. We were beginning to realize that the COVID-19 pandemic was not going to end any time soon and our lives would be drastically changed. Public gatherings were canceled. Weddings, visitations and funerals were limited to immediate family only.
We were learning to use Zoom to meet online and adjusted to wearing masks in public. With worry and anxiety we watched the daily numbers of new COVID cases continue to rise, overwhelming hospitals and the numbers of deaths were exceeding all earlier forecasts. Little did we realize that the number of fatalities would top 600,000 and continue to climb.
Now in the summer of 2021 as we are emerging from the pandemic, we are once again allowed to gather in groups. Restaurants, schools and churches are reopening. The Webster Groves July 4 parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, and the fair will be at Eden Seminary, July 1-4.
In the last 15 months, the pandemic put our nation under pressure and brought out the good, the bad and the ugly in people. At times the good was absolutely heroic, but the bad and the ugly were also revealed. We were stunned to learn that people were hoarding toilet paper!
As we celebrate Independence Day, I hope and pray that we can come together as Americans. Yes, we have different political views and we come from different places, but we share the heritage that we are all the children and grandchildren of immigrants. In the spirit of our founding fathers, I want to say, “E Pluribus Unum” (Out of Many — One). I checked our coins and yes, it is still being struck on every penny, nickel, dime and quarter.
Alec Hill
Webster Groves