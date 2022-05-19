The chances of the Webster Groves High School boys golf team taking home a Missouri Class 4 state championship appeared dashed following the first round of play in New Bloomfield, Missouri.
But the Statesmen on Tuesday, May 17, rallied from their sixth place position in a nine-team field and won the state championship played at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club. The Webster boys took home a trophy for third place in last year’s competition.
The Statesmen, coached by Cary Morrison for the past 21 seasons, fired a team score of 306 on Tuesday, bettering their previous day’s play by a whopping 27 shots. In the end, the Statesmen pulled out an amazing eight-shot win over second place Lutheran South. Rolla had a 12-shot lead over Webster going into the final round, but ended up tying for third with Westminster.
Morrison said Monday’s first round team score, 333, was the worse team score the Statesmen shot all season. Tuesday’s final round was historical, he said.
“We knew after the first round that we had a lot better to give,” Morrison said. “We understood the magnitude of the moment. If they finished fourth, third or even second, they would have been disappointed. There’s no better way for these seniors to go out than to do something historical like this.”
The Statesmen’s last, and only other state championship win, came in 1954. Class 4, one of five state classes, takes in the second largest schools in Missouri.
Every Statesmen player upped his game in the final 18 holes over the previous day’s round. Most improved was Ben Allison, who shot 76 in the final round after opening with a disappointing 90 the previous day.
“There was a little less angst the second day. Everything was a little smoother and easier. There seemed to be a little less aggression and we made a whole bunch of putts,” Morrison said.
Two Statesmen finished play as medalists. Max Boland carded a 7-over 151, finishing sixth; and Dean Schwager tied for 15th with a two-day score of 157. Dane Houseman shot 165. All four Webster High players are seniors.
The Statesmen finished regular season play with a 10-3 winning record in dual matches, finished second in conference play and first in districts.
Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, located south of Springfield, Missouri, is the same course where the Webster Groves girls golf team, also coached by Morrison, finished second in state earlier this school year.
“We’ve adopted Meadow Lake as our favorite golf course in the state,” Morrison said.