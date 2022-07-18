On Aug. 2, Webster Groves School District voters will be asked to pass a $45-million bond issue (Prop S) to support facility maintenance and other needs. As a member of the WGSD Finance Advisory Committee, I wanted to add a few facts to the discussion.
First, the misnomer of a “no-tax increase” bond issue. True, property tax rates will not increase with Prop S. But don’t be fooled — this is $45 million (plus interest) of additional property taxes our community will be asked to shoulder after previously generously funding a similar “no-tax” bond increase in 2019.
Second, and more importantly, is how we got here. Over the past decade, WGSD has failed to incorporate basic facility maintenance spending as a line item in its operating budget, despite recommendations to do so. This oversight has resulted in compounding deferred maintenance needs which remain unaddressed.
Worse is the district’s structural operating budget deficit. Recent years’ federal stimulus funding support and temporary state reimbursement funding are set to expire over the next 12-plus months, leaving the district with an operating budget shortfall of 5-10%, if not more. That budget deficit leaves no room for academic program support let alone facility maintenance needs or teacher/staff cost of living adjustments to offset the highest level of inflationary pressure in 40 years.
Finally, Prop S is simply a Band-Aid, covering only a fraction of identified district facility maintenance needs and doing nothing to address the structural funding problems which will only guarantee this unmet need continues to grow over time.
The reason I ran for school board earlier this year was to help bring oversight and organizational accountability to WGSD administrators. With inaction, budgetary and academic problems will only get worse, not better. Our community, our teachers and our students deserve much better.
Justin Hauke
Webster Groves