The Webster Groves School District Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the creation of a position for director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at its July 13 meeting. The person will fills the position will report directly to the superintendent and "serve as the district liaison to students, staff, families and district stakeholders on matters related to diversity, equity and inclusion."
"We believe that each of us in the school system — all 900 staff members — is responsible for being champions for diversity, but we would benefit by having someone whose role is exclusively for championing it," said Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson.
Simpson said that in St. Louis County, only the Rockwood and Parkway school districts have similar positions. Simpson and his leadership team spoke to administrators from those districts for guidance in creating a job description for the new role.
According to the job description, the position will:
- Work collaboratively with the offices of human resources, learning, finance and communications in order to monitor and improve the effectiveness of the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion work.
- Organize and facilitate anti-racism/anti-bias group and individual professional development for all district staff.
- Help lead and support the evaluation of systems, policies, curriculum, programs, and practices to ensure they’re equitable.
- Lead equity group(s) comprised of students, staff, families and community members.
- Provide principals, teachers and staff with feedback and support in order to help ensure the academic and social-emotional needs of all children are met.
- Serve as a regular and active listener to staff, students and community.
Applicants are required to have three years of experience managing diversity, equity and inclusion, with a strong preference for an educational setting. A master's degree is preferred.
Simpson clarified that the position does not require any experience working in schools.
"After consultation and thinking about it ... we did not want to preclude anybody who has extensive experience in other work systems from applying," said Simpson.