The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone in one way or another, be it school, work, sports or other facets of regular life.
To support the Webster Groves School District community, Autumn Rempinski, coordinator of the district’s Adventure Club, along with other Adventure Club staff members, have shifted their focus from child care to family care.
They saw critical needs within the community and established the Webster Groves School District Community Care Food Pantry, which supplies local families in need with food, hygiene products, infant necessities and school supplies.
To request food assistance, visit the pantry website at mo02202299.schoolwires.net/Page/23454.
Once the form is filled out, applicants will be contacted by the food pantry. The number and type of items in each box varies depending on family size and family needs.
The Community Care Food Pantry’s vision is to assist families in need by developing a system that is sustainable. Donations to the food pantry can be dropped off in bins at district schools. To make a monetary donation, visit wgsdfoundation.org.
The food pantry is always looking for volunteers. Anyone interested may call Autumn Rempinski at 314-329-4498.