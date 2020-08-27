Superintendent Dr. John Simpson shared information regarding a potential return to classrooms at the Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27. Simpson said he is working on creating metrics for reentry through consultation with a national group of superintendents, the St. Louis County Health Department and other local medical professionals.
Simpson presented data suggesting that, while there is disagreement amongst doctors on when conditions are safe to return, most metrics agree that the spread of coronavirus must experience a consistent downward trend.
“We still have a high number of cases (in the area),” he said. “Now, the data is trending more favorably, which is how we want it to go.”
Simpson also showed some examples of how school districts in other cities are releasing data about their coronavirus numbers, including students and staff affected. Simpson said he doesn’t intend to release personal information or data by school, but that the board will continue to discuss metrics for reentry and how best to present information.
“I’m not looking to reopen right now,” he said, “but we’ll do whatever we can do to be transparent with numbers and data.”
Enrollment in the district overall is down 110 students from 2019. According to Simpson, this year, approximately 250 students left the district, many of them turning to homeschooling or transferring to private schools.
Simpson said the school has received a mixed reaction to online learning, which started this week with challenges to the virtual system on the first day. A survey will go out to parents and students after the second and fourth weeks of school, and every six weeks after that, to collect data and improve processes.
Trauma Training
Director of Student Services John Thomas announced that all staff members districtwide will receive trauma awareness professional development training starting in September 2020.
Thomas said the move stems from the idea that the coronavirus pandemic may have increased trauma levels in students as they return to school. Currently the district is offering online classes for grades K-12 until conditions can be further evaluated.
“One of the key aspects of our return to school plan is focusing on the emotional wellbeing of our kids,” said Thomas. “We’ve partnered with Alive and Well Communities to provide trauma training to school teams and staff.”
As part of the program, each school in the Webster Groves district will form a trauma team composed of administrators, teachers and other employees who will receive monthly training to recognize and respond to trauma in students.
Construction Updates and Other News
With students studying at home, Simpson said construction projects at several schools are moving along quickly. A major construction project at Hixson Middle School, for example, will result in new spaces including a music room, a multipurpose gym and an academic wing. Parts of the Walter Ambrose Family Center and Avery Elementary School are also under construction.
Simpson shared photos of construction progress during his presentation. The entire board meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VnvLxxVsn0.
In response to several requests, Board Secretary Shari Meyers shared a new E-Alert Notification process on the district website. Parents, students and other interested parties can sign up to receive alerts via email when the school posts updates on sections of the website, including board meetings, COVID-19 updates, back-to-school and more.
The sign-up form is accessible at https://www.webster.k12.mo.us/WGSD. Click “Register” at the top of the page and fill out the form. Once completed, users can sign in, go to their account and manage subscriptions. Meyers said a video is in the works to explain the process for those who need it.