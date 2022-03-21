Webster Groves High School 2020 graduate Emma Kelley was recently named the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Kelley, a sophomore at Washington University, recently competed in the 1-55 Tri against Illinois Wesleyan University and the University of Chicago. Kelley won the 800 in a national-leading 2:10.86, beating the current second-ranked athlete in the process, and anchored the Washington University Bears’ top-billed 4x400 relay to victory in 3:56.16.
Kelley is the first female athlete from Washington University to be named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season. She joins Deko Ricketts as one of only two Bears to earn the national honor.
Kelley is no stranger to victory. During her time at Webster Groves High School, she won seven medals at the Missouri State Track Meet in 2017, 2018 and 2019, including a state championship at part of the 4x400 relay in 2018.