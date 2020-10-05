Webster Groves High School mathematics teacher Jessica Haskins has been recognized by the White House and selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The honor, the highest award given by the U.S. government to K-12 teachers of math and science, comes with $10,000 from the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
The award recognizes outstanding teachers across the nation for their contributions to the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science.
Haskins, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1999, said she is proud and honored to receive the award, and that she couldn’t have done it without her colleagues.
Haskins and other awardees will travel to Washington, D.C., for an awards ceremony at a later date.