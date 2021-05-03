Webster Groves High School students Justin Barker and Erica Magee have been selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2021.
Barker and Magee were recognized by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals at a luncheon in Columbia, Missouri, on April 25.
Selection for the honor is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Students must have a minimum GPA of 3.75, a minimum ACT score of 29 or SAT score of 1600, be ranked in the upper 10% of the class and have taken upper level courses in mathematics, science, English and a foreign language. In addition, they should have excellent attendance, be a good school citizen and involved in school activities.