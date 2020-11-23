Webster Groves High School sophomore Bennet Loving took first place at the 2020 MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Class 1 Championship on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Loving, who took third place in last year’s competition, is the first Statesmen diver to win a state title in more than 40 years. Kirkwood High School took fourth overall in Class 2, while Webster Groves High School took 17th in Class 1 in this year’s boys swimming state championships. | photo by Josh Drilingas