Cole Schnettgoecke, a 2020 Webster Groves High School graduate, was selected for a highly competitive College Works Painting internship, which puts students at the helm of a small business for a single summer.
Schnettgoecke, who took his talents in football and track to Quincy University to further his academic career in finance and business management, was one of 500 interns across 11 states hired this year to manage a team of painters, marketers and other employees operating in St. Louis.
The company provides college interns with painting supplies, a budget and extensive mentoring, then steps back as the student takes charge of building revenue, controlling costs and maintaining all other aspects of a small exterior painting business.
Schnettgoecke is interested in a career in financial management and considers the internship a great opportunity to branch out.
“One aspect I’m looking forward to is being able to drive through Webster knowing I painted that house,” he said.
Schnettgoecke is qualified to exterior painting work — anything from fence or deck staining to full exterior painting. To contact Schnettgoecke, call 314-803-9477 or email coleschnettgoecke@gmail.com. To learn more, visit collegeworks.com.