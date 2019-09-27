The Webster Groves High School Echo newspaper has received several honors this year. The Columbia Scholastic Press Association has awarded the Echo a Gold Medalist rating for hybrid news; Quill and Scroll — the high school journalism honorary society — honored it with an International First Place for comprehensive news multimedia and the National Scholastic Press Association gave it a second-class rating.
The Columbia judge said, “You truly have a program to be proud of. You represent your school well and don’t shirk from covering the tough issues.”