The Webster Groves High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 17-19 with a variety of gatherings throughout the weekend.
Fifty-year graduates are asked to go to WGHS71.com for frequent updates and to provide current contact information. Many more accurate addresses and other contact information are needed to contact the 600 graduates of 1971. Those who know a 1971 graduate are asked to share this information.
In addition to casual gatherings Friday night and Sunday afternoon, the traditional Saturday dinner will also be more casual. The class of 1971 is providing a Safety Net Fund for current Webster Groves High School students.