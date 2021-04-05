The Parkmoor Drive-In, 220 W. Lockwood Ave., will hold a charity event all day Tuesday, April 6, benefiting the Webster Groves High School Band Aides, the parent group supporting band students. Those dining inside, ordering at the pick-up window or carrying out curbside who say “We’re With The Band” will have 20% of their bill go directly to the Band Aides.
The Band Aides received a $357.80 check from The Parkmoor following an earlier fundraising event in January.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this community and we feel strongly about giving back, plus each fundraiser is always a lot of fun,” said restaurant co-owner Frank Romano.
Band Aides President Kevin Mitchell expressed thanks to The Parkmoor.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of The Parkmoor Drive-In because, as for so many organizations, it’s been a tough year,” said Mitchell. “Those in the band — and the wonderful band directors leading them — need support more than ever, but so many of our typical fundraising events have been shut down, including jazz concerts at Delmar Hall, the Carnival, trivia night, and the football field concession stand. That The Parkmoor Drive-In is putting on a second event means a lot.”
Restaurant co-owner Laura Burns noted: “As a band parent of a graduate and a current student, Clark Gericke (senior, trumpet), the value of music instruction and our district’s program in particular can’t be underestimated. We’re thankful our band directors have found ways to keep our kids performing during this past year.”