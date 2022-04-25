Connor White has been selected as the new head football coach of the Webster Groves High School Statesmen. He is a teacher at the high school and was the team’s defensive coordinator this past season.
White arrived at the high school in 2021 with both collegiate and high school coaching experience while at Central Methodist University and Helias Catholic High School for three years each. While at Helias, he was the special teams coordinator and head strength coach during their 2020 undefeated state championship season. He also recently received his certification as a strength and conditioning specialist.
As a player, White was a three-time all-conference linebacker at Central Methodist University.
“I’m gracious and excited to be the next head football coach for Webster Groves High School,” said White. “Football has always been a huge component of my life, and has taught me many life lessons I could not learn anywhere else. I want to give back to this wonderful game, and pass those lessons on to our players to help them lead successful personal and professional lives.”
White is the latest in a recent series of new hires for the position, following the sudden resignation of Munir Prince in March. Prince was named head coach for the Statesmen in December 2021 after the sudden resignation of Matt Buha. Prince left to take a coaching position at Eastern Michigan University.
Evyn Spencer has been selected to be the head boys and girls swimming coach for the Statesmen. Spencer is in her second year as a PE teacher and assistant swim coach at Webster High.
Coach Spencer has 14 years experience coaching swimming for club teams and also two years of previous experience as an assistant coach at Lafayette High School. Spencer was a two-time state champion in the 200 medley relay while in high school and then went on to swim at Truman State University where she became a 12-time NCAA Division II All-American and holds two individual school records.