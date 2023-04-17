The Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department has named Katie Kearby as the new recreation superintendent.
Kearby, who has served as the department’s recreation manager since August 2021, replaces longtime employee Miki McKee Koelsch, who recently retired after more than three decades with the city.
In her new role, Kearby will oversee programs and special events Webster’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Kearby has worked in the parks and recreation industry since 2002 when she started working part time in Shrewsbury as a camp counselor, concession stand and front desk attendant throughout high school.
She graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in private commercial recreation and interned with the city of Webster Groves. She has also worked for the city of Fenton as a recreation supervisor.
Kearby has four children, ages 18 months to 10 years.