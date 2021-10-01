Following a successful first year, the Webster Groves Porchfest is back for 2021. This year’s event will take place in the North Webster neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Porchfest is a walkable, live music event featuring 19 musicians and groups performing from the front porches of neighborhood homes. Ivory Crockett Park is the hub of the event, with musicians playing from porches on Cornell Avenue, North Elm Avenue, Reasnor Avenue, Ennis Avenue and West Thornton Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to stroll along sidewalks while stopping to listen to performers along the way.
A variety of genres will be represented including folk, pop, rock, jazz, classical, acoustic, blues, reggae, country, gospel, Indie and more. Musical acts include Home Remedy, Kelly’s Heroes, Northbound Train, Cambia, Joey Koenig & Will Soll, Back Page Agenda, Catching the Westbound, So & So’s, Whiskey Club Band, Mass Eclectic, Mound City Slickers, Meandher, Olivia Venice, Posey Lulu, Chum, Tunnel Lights, Gary Schoenberger, Caleb Ward and Combined Voices.