The Webster Groves Police Department has announced the department’s newest School Resource Officer — Officer Cassidy Thompson.
Cassidy has been with the Webster Groves Police Department for over two years, and was chosen by the Webster Groves School District during a selection process of qualified officers.
Thompson is a graduate of the Eastern Missouri Police Academy. She received the award for Academic Excellence, achieving the highest overall academic score of her class.
“We are excited to watch Officer Thompson as she liaisons with the students and staff to build positive relationships with the community and police department,” a statement from the Webster Groves Police Department said.
Webster Groves High School Resource Officer Bob Graeff left Sept. 3 to become a detective in the Webster Groves Criminal Investigation Unit.
“I always promised the class of 2022 that I would try to stay, and then this opportunity opened up, so I guess I might be breaking a little promise, but it’s for good intentions,” said Graeff, who was quoted in an article appearing in Webster High’s Echo Newspaper.