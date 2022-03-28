Webster Groves Police Department Capt. Greg Perks recently graduated from the FBI National Academy following a 10-week stay on the FBI Campus in Quantico, Virginia.
The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of their leadership qualities.
The 10-week program serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.
It includes coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science.
Less than 1% of law enforcement professionals are accepted into and graduate from this course of study.