Webster Groves police are searching for two teenage girls who “soaped” the fountain in front of city hall, which caused property damage and cost the city time and money.
The teens can be seen on surveillance video dropping laundry detergent into Webster Groves’ city hall fountain a few hours before last week’s annual Fourth of July parade. The result was an overflow of roughly four feet of foam and lots of bubbles — and time spent by city staff dealing with the clean up.
“We all enjoy a good prank, but some pranks cause damage,” the city said in a statement about the incident. “While these two individuals have not been identified or cited, we want to let you all know that this type of vandalism is costly to the taxpayers of the city.”
The city’s statement went on to say that every time the fountain is “soaped,” it takes about four hours of staff time using specialized cleaning materials to clean the fountain, plus the cost of water to refill it.
This isn’t the first time the fountain has been overflowing with foam, as this typically happens a few times a year, according to city officials.
“In the past, these ‘pranks’ have led to replacement costs of the fountain pumps and other maintenance costs,” the city said in its statement. “We all like bubbles, but there is no thrill in vandalism. Please don’t soap the fountain.”