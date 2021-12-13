A Webster Groves man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity for stabbing his stepfather to death with an 8-inch kitchen knife more than a year and a half ago.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo on Dec. 3 found Ryne A. Dobson, 22, not guilty due to mental disease or defect in the killing of 49-year-old Kevin Nentwig, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Dobson, who waved his right to a jury trial and a bench trial earlier this year, has been committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Dobson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal stabbing of Nentwig in their Webster Groves home on April 25, 2020. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Judge Ribaudo had a tough decision to make and that his office respects her findings.
“The judge was presented all of the evidence, all of the medical experts agreed that the defendant should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, and that is how the judge ruled,” Bell said. “It is clear from the medical opinions that this individual was dealing with serious mental health issues at the time of this tragic killing and continues to struggle with those issues.”
The Missouri Department of Mental Health in November 2020 concluded that Dobson has a “mental disease or defect” that rendered him “unable to know or appreciate the nature, quality or wrongfulness of his conduct.”
At a hearing in September, Colleen Nentwig told the judge that her son, Dobson, has long struggled with mental health issues and advocated that he receive the treatment he “desperately needs” rather than a prison sentence.
Nentwig’s siblings, however, asked Judge Ribaudo to find Dobson guilty of first-degree murder and sentence him to prison accordingly. They told the judge they do not believe Dobson’s mental health issues are what led to the killing. They said his longtime drug abuse and increasing resentment toward Nentwig were the driving factors.
Dobson’s lawyer, William Goldstein, said he was evaluated by three psychiatric experts — an independent psychiatrist appointed by the judge, a director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health hired by the prosecutor and the head of forensic psychiatry at St. Louis University Medical School retained by the defense — who all concluded that Dobson was mentally ill, and that it was his illness that prevented him from understanding the nature and quality of his actions that night.
“The tragic events of April 25, 2020, happened because Ryne was suffering from a mental defect, not because of any drug use or resentment toward Kevin,” Goldstein said.
Nentwigs siblings disagree and also expressed frustration related to the prosecution’s handling of the case, which they say included missing deadlines regarding psychological evaluations for Dobson and an abbreviated evaluation via Zoom due to the pandemic. They feared those missteps would lead to leniency for Dobson.
“We are beyond disgusted, angered and disheartened by the not guilty by reason of insanity sentence for Kevin’s murderer,” Nentwig’s sister Stacey Greer said, speaking on behalf of her siblings Kim Nentwig, Matt Koch and Christy Stenberg, and their parents, Anne Koch and Kent Nentwig.
“There were multiple factors that have lead to this incompetent and misleading sentence,” she added. “He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but did not have a full-scale psychological evaluation completed. How can we live in a world where you can murder someone who is sleeping, then not have a trial and finally, not be held accountable?”
Greer also noted that a chemical dependency expert was never consulted in the case despite that Dobson has admitted to using “wax,” a narcotic made from marijuana plants that contains high levels of THC. Toxicology reports revealed the presence of THC in his system the night of the murder.
In addition to telling police he was using “wax” at the time of the killing, Dobson told officers he had consumed three beers and taken an excess of medication for his depressive and anxiety disorders that night, according to court documents.
“The Nightmare Continues”
Chris King, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said the prosecution’s medical expert — and every medical expert who reviewed the case — ruled out voluntary intoxication as relevant to Dobson’s mental status at the time of the incident.
Goldstein reiterated that his client’s actions were the result of his mental illness.
“Ryne will forever have to live with what transpired that night, and worse, with the loss of a man that he considered to be a father,” he said.
Nentwig’s relatives will have to live with it, too.
“The nightmare continues,” Greer said. “To say we feel he will be a danger when he will be released is an understatement.”
Debra Walker, director of public affairs for the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said although she can’t speak to the details of specific cases, the period of commitment to the Missouri Department of Mental Health is indefinite for defendants who are found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Walker said defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity of a dangerous felony offense are committed to the state’s high-security facility in Fulton, Missouri. She said defendants can only be released from the facility by court order. Walker added that on release, the defendants remain committed to and are followed by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and are required to follow various court-ordered conditions.
Despite their disappointment and frustration with the ruling, Nentwig’s siblings and his parents say they plan to push for changes regarding not guilty by reason of insanity rulings.
A graduate of Webster Groves High School, Kevin Nentwig was a vice president of Rx Systems Inc., a St. Charles firm that manufactures pharmacy supplies. Nentwig’s love of hockey, which began during his days as a Webster Groves Skatesman, meant he was a huge St. Louis Blues fan. Greer and her siblings described their brother as kind, funny, outgoing, someone who helped others and most of all — an exceptionally devoted father, stepfather, godfather and uncle.
“We will continue to fight for change, accountability and justice to honor Kevin,” she said.